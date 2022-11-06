Graviators Will Be Released Sometime In Early 2023

Bonus Stage Publishing and indie developer Couch In The Woods Interactive announced that Graviators is coming in early 2023. The small team behind this one has made an esports title that is both quick to grasp and easy to compete in as you will be fighting in small ships that guide a ball to a protected goal. Each ship has a small weather to the back that attaches to the ball, giving you the chance to glide around with it and pass it through a whip motion, but it can easily be stolen and caught by others. We have more info below from the devs while we now wait for a release date.

"Compete against friends in pinball-like arenas in space. Use your space pods special gravity and shield abilities to control and shoot the ball and ultimately score points on the enemy goal! Engage in multiple game modes and arenas, which change up core game rules and make every match exciting to play and watch! Looking out for a light-hearted game to play with your friends on game night? The choice is limited, and we think Graviators will fit perfectly in your selection of games to play on your couch! Furthermore, the game was designed with an easy-to-learn, easy-to-master approach, while still offering the opportunity for creative gameplay and a high amount of player expression through its mechanics and powers. With a low skill entry level, it manages to build a bridge between casual and competitive players."

Gameplay: Use your spacepods special gravity and shield abilities to control the ball and shoot it into the opponent's black hole to score points. Bring your friends to your couch to compete against each other or other teams online. Go solo and play against AI or random people online – the choice and fun are limitless! Graviators has three different game modes:

Versus Arena: Destroy shields around your opponent's black hole to get temporary points. Shoot inside the black hole to score goals and add your points to the scoreboard!

Destroy shields around your opponent's black hole to get temporary points. Shoot inside the black hole to score goals and add your points to the scoreboard! Planetary Arena: The goals are located on each side of the screen, and the playfield is divided by a black hole. Use it to give the ball some extra power! Destroy the shields and score goals to add points to the scoreboard!

The goals are located on each side of the screen, and the playfield is divided by a black hole. Use it to give the ball some extra power! Destroy the shields and score goals to add points to the scoreboard! Meteor Shower: Protect your planet and survive incoming waves of asteroids! Destroy them quickly to build up a higher multiplier. With further waves, new kinds of asteroids and other dangerous objects will appear.