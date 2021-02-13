Gravwell 2nd Edition Will Be Coming Out Later This Year

Renegade Game Studios revealed this week that they will be releasing Gravwell 2nd Edition sometime later this year. This version won't be like the last in a few ways. They've kept the gameplay as-is but they've added some awesome stuff, such as new artwork from artist Kwanchai Moriya, an increased player count so you can play with up to six people, and new ship models with unique powers for every ship in the game. Essentially, if you love the original by designer Corey Young, you still have it. But this one expands on it and allows for more insane plays with more people at the table. The game is set to be released sometime in June 2021 as of when we're writing this, but you can pre-order it on Renegade's website right now for $40.

In Gravwell you're among a flotilla of ships that survived passing through a black hole. The fabric of space and the general physics you've known have changed. You quickly discover that your engines are offline, but you can navigate crudely using your tractor and repulsor beams. By mining asteroids and collecting raw elements from space dust, you muster just enough force to move your spacecraft. You lock onto another object, perhaps a spacecraft, and creep toward it. But just as you're about to engage your tractor beam, its captain engages his beam, catapulting his ship past you. If you don't act quickly, you'll be pulled the wrong direction! It's a real mind-bender! We've updated this award-winning game with beautiful all-new art by artist Kwanchai Moriya. In addition to the game art, the player ships each feature a new and unique sculpt. With the ability to accommodate up to 6 players, and unique powers for each ship, Gravwell 2nd Edition has all the gameplay players loved in the original, and much more!