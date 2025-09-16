Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Kakao Games, Mobile Games, Motion Twin | Tagged: Dead Cells, Guardian Tales

Guardian Tales Announces New Collaboration With Dead Cells

Guardian Tales players will have a new collab to enjoy starting today, as the world of DeadCells makes an appearance for two weeks

Article Summary Guardian Tales launches exciting Dead Cells crossover event for two weeks starting today

Dark Mage Beth debuts as a playable Dead Cells Prisoner with a special limited edition costume

Unlock new Dead Cells skins, collaboration items, and exclusive hero costumes for popular characters

Take part in the Lucky Roulette Event to earn bonus rewards and exclusive collaboration goodies

Kakao Games and Motion Twin have come together for a new collaboration, as we'll see a Dead Cells crossover come to the mobile game Guardian Tales. Starting today nd running until the end of September, players will see a new character in the form of Dark Mage Beth. The two week event will let you fight as the character and earn special rewards along thr way. We have the finer details of what you can expect below as the content is now live.

Dead Cells Collaboration

As if rising from the depths of the Dead Cells world itself, Dark Mage Beth has escaped her confines and is able to channel the might of The Prisoner in a brand new limited edition super costume, turning her into the fearsome Dead Cells Prisoner Beth. But Dark Mage Beth is not the only one affected by this takeover. A new skin for Heavenhold's Princess can be obtained, turning her into the mightily adorable Dead Cells Mushroom Boi Princess. Alongside this, a variety of collaboration commemorative items will be available:

Exclusive Hero and Equipment Costumes for Plague Doctor, Knight, and Yun

Heavenhold Monument

An atmospheric Room Background

Ghostly portrait Frames

Event-exclusive themed Sticker Pack

To celebrate the collaboration, Guardian Tales is also holding a Lucky Roulette Event during which players can obtain a treasure horde of goodies and collaboration-exclusive items, gifting players a free roulette spin during the event period.

Guardian Tales

