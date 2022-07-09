GRID Legends Launches New Photos Mode In Latest Update

EA Sports has added a brand new update to GRID Legends as players can experience a few new additions, such as a new photo mode. Surprisingly, this is the first time they've ever had the option in the series, which is kind of amazing considering all of the fun things there are to do where getting a pristine picture of it instead of a screenshot would be dope. Now you'll be able to take images at any location along any race with whatever car you desire, or get the best image of you doing something amazing in the middle of the action. It's all up to you how to best utilize it. We have more information on it below as the team will be holding a special challenge for players on their social media accounts to find the best images you can take.

New to the GRID franchise, Photo Mode allows virtual photographers of all skill levels to jump in and quickly snap a fantastic picture. Those with more experience will find a wide range of options to tweak and finely tune to capture something truly breath-taking. Photo Mode is available across a wide variety of GRID Legends' game modes, including Race Creator, allowing players to create some truly unique shots. To celebrate this occasion, we've teamed up with several partners such as Porsche, Fordzilla, The London Eye, Xite and many more to introduce the first GRID Legends Photo Mode Challenge! From July 8th to August 7th, we will challenge GRID Legends players to use Photo Mode to snap some stunning pictures of cars, liveries, and iconic locations. A new challenge will be presented every two days, so keep your eyes peeled. The best images will be shared on our website and potentially added in-game. Head over to our Instagram, Twitter or Facebook accounts to learn more.