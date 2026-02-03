Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grimps

Grimps Launches Free Demo Available on Steam

You can check out the newe absurd first-person shooter Grimps right now as the game has released a free demo on Steam this week

Article Summary Grimps releases a free playable demo on Steam for fans of absurd first-person shooters.

Battle cute but deadly creatures using bizarre weapons like stool throwers and gun-fish.

Partner with a fire-breathing, ice-blasting talking pigeon to defeat stuffed animal enemies.

Experience chaotic, over-the-top combat with flying stuffing, torn fabric, and satisfying effects.

Indie game developer and publisher Watt Studio has released a free demo for their upcoming game, Grimps. If you haven't checked out the game yet, this is an absurd first-person shooter where you fight off cute but deadly creatures with an array of equally cute but deadly weapons, with the help of a talking pidgeon. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here as the demo is out on Steam.

Grimps

Grimps is an exciting first-person shooter where you fight adorable, yet dangerous enemies in a series of increasingly insane battles. Shoot a fish like a gun, throw stools, and rip your fluffy foes to shreds! There aren't any normal weapons, but you can shoot a shark like a gun, hurl stools, and rip your fluffy foes to shreds! Is this the best way to destroy stuffed animals? Probably not. Is it awesome? Hell yeah! Ripping stuffies limb from limb is the secret joy of every Grimps Fighter. How much stuffing can you knock out of your assailant? There's no escape – if you want to protect your home against the stuffy threat, you'll have to stand your ground.

He might seem like the worst possible partner for the end of the world, with no brains and no shame… But he breathes fire and can freeze your enemies! That's right, your new best friend (and a serious pain in the butt) is a talking pigeon! How do you make sure a grimp is dead? Rip it to shreds! Tear out every stitch and let the stuffing fly! Turn it inside out! Fluffy guts, ripped-off buttons, and shredded stuffy flesh – that's how you deal with your enemies. Enemies don't simply disappear; they explode into flying buttons, torn fabric, and clouds of stuffing. Every battle delivers tactile, visual madness that makes combat feel uniquely satisfying.

