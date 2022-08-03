Grubbin, Shiny Venipede, & Mega Scizor Arrive In Pokémon GO: Bug Out

Niantic has announced details for the annual Pokémon GO Bug Out! event. This event will introduce a new species, a new Shiny, a new Drive for Genesect, and a new Mega Pokémon. Let's get into the details.

Here's what happening in the Pokémon GO annual Bug Out! event for 2022:

Date and time: Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, from 10:00 AM to Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time.

Venipede! Shiny Venipede will be available starting with this event and moving forward. Thankfully, it will in the wild. New Pokémon release: Grubbin will be released in Pokémon GO with a special method to evolve it all the way up. Trainers can use 25 Grubbin Candy to evolve Grubbin into Charjabug, but you'll need to get out there and either activate or find a Lure to unlock Vikavolt. Be near a Magnetic Lure Module to enable Charjabug's evolution to Vikavolt. In addition to being near the Module, you'll need 100 Grubbin Candy.

: Genesect with a Chill Drive will make its debut in five-star raids, and it will be Shiny-capable. Mega Scizor arrives in Mega Raid: Mega Scizor will make its debut in Mega Raids, answering the question of what the mysterious, missing Mega feature was from the slate of August 2022 content.

Caterpie, Weedle, Ledyba, Spinarak, Yanma, Wurmple, Surkit, Kricketot, Venipede, Karrablast, Joltik, Shelmet, Gruppin, and Dewpider. Rare spawns will include Pineco, Skorupi, and Dwebble. Collection Challenge : Trainers who complete this event's challenge, which focuses on catching Bug-type Pokémon will receive a new Bug Catcher Pose and 15,000 XP.

If three or more Trainers join an in-person Raid Battle, even more of a "certain wild Bug-type Pokémon will appear for fifteen minutes in a 300-meter radius around the Gym that hosted the raid." Niantic goes on to clarify that this "certain" species will rotate, and all of them are Shiny-capable: Event Bonus: Double XP for catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws.

Raids: Tier One: Paras, Pineco, Joltik Three-star: Venomoth, Pinsir, Forrestress, Shuckle Tier Five: Genesect (Chill Drive) Mega: Mega Scizor

