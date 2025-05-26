Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: GT Manager, IMV Studio, The Tiny Digital Factory

GT Manager Confirmed For Release The First Week of June

After being in Early Access for several months, GT Manager will be getting a full release on Steam and the Epic Games Store next month

Article Summary GT Manager launches early June on Steam and Epic Games Store after months in Early Access.

Manage your own endurance racing team, from drivers and staff to sponsors and car upgrades.

Choose from 25 officially licensed GT4, GT3, GT2, GTE, and Hypercar models from top brands.

Master split-second race strategy, weather changes, pit stops, and progress through racing leagues.

Developer IMV Studio and publisher The Tiny Digital Factory confirmed that the full release date for GT Manager will happen in early June. The game has been in Early Access on Steam since last September, offering up a fun but somewhat incomplete edition of the game, as they continued to work on it and add different features. But now we know they're ready to crank out the full version both on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as the latest version will be dropped on June 2, 2025.

GT Manager

GT Manager invites you to become a racing team manager in the vibrant world of Endurance Racing! Create your team, recruit and manage your staff, scout sponsors to finance your racing operations, and improve your car performance. On race day, the pit lane echoes with the sound of roaring engines, where passion converges with strategy; the collective efforts of your team is about to unfold on the track. It is now your turn to master the art of racing by making split-second decisions to outsmart rival teams. Are you ready to master the pit wall and lead your racing team to victory?

Build your dream racing garage from 25 officially licensed cars available in the GT4, GT3, GT2, GTE, and Hypercar categories. The lineup features cars from prestigious championships such as the WEC, IMSA SportsCar Championship and GT World Challenge Europe including the latest 2023 and 2024 Hypercars like the Porsche 963, Peugeot 9X8, Alpine A424, BMW M Hybrid V8 and Glickenhaus SCG 007 along with cars from renowned brands like Ford, Audi, Corvette, Aston Martin and more! Sign official drivers from a roster of over 40 race winners and world champions, and challenge 35 real racing teams from the best GT and endurance championships.

Experience the thrill of race day: Does your car setup suit the track? Have you selected your best drivers for qualifying? Will you opt for a 2-stop or a 3-stop strategy? Take command from when the lights go out until the checkered flag waves in short sprints and long endurance races. React swiftly to ever-changing weather conditions, track grip levels, tire degradation, and engine overheating, making calculated decisions on pit stops at the best moment. Strategically instruct your drivers to seize opportunities when the track is clear, engage in wheel-to-wheel duels, or implement a more conservative approach to preserve their tires and beat your rivals with an alternate strategy. Progress through an increasingly complex racing simulation featuring on-track accidents, full-course yellow situations, driver swaps during races, and many more features unlocked according to your league.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!