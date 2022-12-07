GTFO Brings Back Rundown 2 As Permanent Addition

10 Chambers Collective has re-released Rundown 2 for GTFO this week, as they have added it as a permanent addition to the game. This is part of the developer's longterm plan of bringing back ll of the original content that was released for the game building up to the eventual main game, as several players expressed interest in having it return. Now you can go back and experience this along with the first rundown, as they are not fixed into the game moving forward. Here's more info on what to expect from this latest addition.

"GTFO uses a concept called Rundowns, which are regular game updates that add new limited-time expeditions (maps, scenarios, enemies, etc.) that completely replace the previous Rundown — at least that was the case until now. The re-release of Rundown 2.0 Infection is the latest in a planned rollout that will see every past GTFO Rundown since the game's initial Early Access launch in December 2019 added back to the game. Once all the past Rundowns have been added, GTFO will have over 80 expeditions for fans to dive into with friends online or solo with AI partners. In ALT://Rundown 2.0 Infection, the prisoners are tasked with retrieving a neonate Hydro Stasis Unit (HSU) and bringing it through a mysterious process involving various machines. While doing so, the prisoners will acquire hints of the state of the world outside the nightmarish undergrounds of GTFO."

"Rundown 2.0 is considered by many GTFO players as a cult classic rundown, and seeing as many current players haven't had the chance to play it, it's exciting to make it available permanently," said Robin Björkell, Communications Director at 10 Chambers. "Going forward, we are going to expand this program to permanently bring back all previous Rundowns to GTFO in an alternative fashion with changes and improvements. As we don't remove past content when adding new Rundowns, GTFO now totals 26 playable expeditions – it's bigger than ever in terms of content and will continue to grow throughout 2023. GTFO has been making many improvements regarding the overall look and feel of the game since this Rundown was previously released, which will be reflected in this alternative version of the Rundown."