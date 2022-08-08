Guilty Gear -Strive- Releases Season Two With Bridget On The Roster

Following Evo 2022, Arc System Works has released Season Two into Guilty Gear -Strive-, as Bridget joins the roster of fighters. The Season Two Pass launched today for $25 on PlayStation and Steam, bringing with it a number of additions to the game for those who wish to purchase, as well as giving players access to all the DLC characters on the way. The season also comes with the news that the game has surpassed 1m units sold, making it the first game by ASW and the first Guilty Gear title to do so. The game has celebrated this by making a new music video for Sol Badguy's theme, "Find Your One Way," as well as lowering the game's price to $40. You can read more about the latest character addition below, along with both videos released this week.

Guilty Gear -Strive- Season 2 follows the game's immensely successful initial launch and Season 1. The new season will contain a rollout of 4 additional playable characters beginning with today's DLC character release of the free-form tricky spinner, Bridget, as well as 2 new battle stages and the second color pack. Bridget arrives as the sixth playable character to the Guilty Gear -Strive- roster, giving players an easy to pick up, standard style of character that boasts both long-range attacks and excellent movement, including tricky options using Bridget's yo-yo. The Bridget DLC is immediately available to all players who purchase the full Season Pass 2 ($24.99), or can be purchased individually at $6.99. Also starting this week, the digital version of Guilty Gear -Strive- Standard Edition will be available at a new, lower price of $39.99. Fans can also take advantage of new digital bundle editions, including the Guilty Gear -Strive- + Season Pass 1 bundle ($59.99) and the all-inclusive Guilty Gear -Strive- Ultimate Edition 2022 ($79.99), which consists of the base game, Season Pass 1, Season Pass 2, and an Ultimate Edition Contents Kit with digital sound + art works and exclusive color.