Gumball In Trick-Or-Treat Land Launches Free Demo

Those looking to try out Gumball In Trick-Or-Treat Land can do so right now, as the game has a free demo available on Steam

Article Summary Gumball In Trick-Or-Treat Land launches a free demo on Steam with over an hour of retro RPG gameplay.

Embark on a Halloween quest as a gumball hero, facing Chaos Sweets and quirky foes in Trick-or-Treat Land.

Recruit unique allies, explore a magical overworld, and master the turn-based Trick-or-Treat battle system.

Take on side quests, collect upgrades, and restore the festive spirit in this all-ages indie adventure.

Indie game developer Exquisite Laundry Pet and publisher Mega Cat Studios have released a free demo for Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land. Being released a couple of weeks before Steam Next Fest, the demo will let you play over an hour of content for their Halloween-themed retro-style RPG. We have more details about the game here before you head over to Steam and try it out.

Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land

Ready for a retro adventure? Getting home shouldn't be this hard, but for a gumball who's just crash-landed, you take what you can get. A local Scarecrow can send you back, but his magic is busted. What starts as a simple errand for a spellbook becomes a huge quest to find Seven Hallowed Patches. But something is also wrong in the land itself: a shadowy force known only as the Chaos Sweets has usurped the competitive spirit of Trick-or-Treat Land and seeks to turn all candy into coal. To find the patches, you'll have to deal with everyone from cranky vegetables to ghoulish mob bosses.

Luckily, you won't be alone. You'll convince a few local misfits to join your party and help even the odds on your journey to restore the joy of trick-or-treating. Explore an immersive overworld, cast spells, and brew potions in a single-player campaign full of twists and turns. You'll master a unique, turn-based Trick-or-Treating battle system and take on a huge main quest and dozens of surprising side quests. While the overworld puzzles are straightforward, the real challenge lies in the turn-based combat. It's a game that is designed to be lighthearted, but challenging enough to appeal to all ages!

Master a unique, turn-based Trick-or-Treating battle system

Recruit a party of quirky allies, each with their own skills

Unlock and upgrade magical abilities to get an edge in battle

Find and use tons of items for combat and exploration

Take on a huge main quest and dozens of surprising side quests

