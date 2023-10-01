Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alientrap, Gunhead

Gunhead Confirmed For Early November Steam Launch

Indie developer Alientrap has released a new trailer and information for Gunhead, as the game will drop onto PC and PS5 early in November.

Indie game developer and publisher Alientrap confirmed this weekend that Gunhead will be coming out on Steam and PS5 this November. The game basically serves as a sequel to the title Cryptark, as you'll be darting all over the place in what is essentially a fast-paced FPS with elements of roguelite mechanics thrown into the mix. There are a lot of similarities between the two games, but you can see where the team took the lessons they learned when making the first one and applied them to this one. Along with the news of the game's release, the team has published a free demo for you to try out ahead of Steam Next Fest, giving you a few levels to play and get a sense of how the game will work. No word if it will stay until launch or leave at the end of the event. Enjoy the info and trailer below, as the game will be released on November 8, 2023.

"Gunhead is an FPS roguelite that challenges players with boarding and neutralizing procedurally generated alien starships to earn income for their Privateering enterprise. The decaying alien arks will defend themselves from intruders with a wide arsenal of cyborg monstrosities, robotics, and security systems, all obstacles that must be surpassed to achieve victory: the destruction of the ship's central System Core. Gunhead is a sequel to Alientrap's previous game Cryptark – taking its strategic fast-paced 2D gameplay and expanding it to a roguelike FPS experience."

Complex, procedurally generated alien space-hulks to board and defeat.

Fast-paced jetpack-enabled FPS gameplay with four gun slots ready to be configured with over 50 weapon options

Each enemy ship has its own unique challenge. Set your loadout and strategize a plan of attack to take out the complex interconnected enemy security systems.

Blood-pumping soundtrack perfect for intense firefights.

