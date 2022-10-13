Halloween Countdown: The Top Five Dark-Types In Pokémon GO

Halloween is on its way back to Pokémon GO. In honor of the event, we are counting down the best Pokémon of the spooky variety to bring into raids. First, we covered the Top Five Ghost-types here. Now, things take a turn for the sinister as we count down the Top Five Dark-types to use as raid counters in Pokémon GO.

5 – Darkrai

Once the top Dark-type, Darkrai has since fallen to spot five due to Mega Evolutions and a truly meta-shifting Community Day which we'll cover in the next slot. This Mythical Pokémon remains a heavy hitter, though, and can be used to take down Psychic-types and Ghost-types alike.

4 – Hydreigon

While Hydreigon was always an incredibly powerful Pokémon, this dual Dark/Dragon-type became the top non-Mega Dark-type in the entire game due to Deino Community Day. Deino Community Day unlocked the Charged Attack Brutal Swing, which gave Hydreigon a notable boost in the meta. That kind of game-changing addition is what used to make Community Day special — looking at Tyranitar's Smack Down and Metagross's Meteor Mash here — so it's very cool to see Hydreigon elevated by this monthly event like back in the good ol' days.

3 – Mega Absol

While Absol is a bit of a glass cannon, it was always a beast as a Dark-type. Mega Absol takes that savagery to the next level, but amazingly it is just the third-best Dark-type Mega in the game. We haven't seen all typings enriched by Mega Evolution yet, but man, if Dark-types aren't eating off this mechanic.

2 – Mega Gyarados

While Mega Gyarados Raid Day was a bit of a bust, Mega Gyarados itself is worth having. It functions well as a Water-type as well as a Dark-type.

1 – Mega Houndoom

The Dark/Fire-type Mega Houndoom reigns as the final boss of Dark-types. Ready to eat up any Psychic-type or Ghost-type that comes its way, Mega Houndoom is both the single most powerful example of its typing in Pokémon GO… as well as a terrific design.