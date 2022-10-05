Halloween Countdown: The Top Five Ghost-types In Pokémon GO

Cue the Lavender Town theme because Halloween is coming to Pokémon GO. Ghost-types, Dark-types, and other creepy Pokémon are about to be abundant in the game, haunting all of your local Poké Stops, Gyms, and spawn points. Ghost-types are useful for more than just setting the spooky vibes, though. Today, let's take a look at the Top Five most useful Ghost-types in Pokémon GO with specific attention to raid counters.

The Top Five Ghost-types in Pokémon GO

5 – Hoopa Confined

Hoopa has two forms. The form above, Hoopa Confined, is a Psychic/Ghost-type while its other form, Hoopa Unbound, is a Psychic-Dark-type. Because of this, Hoopa's different states of being have different uses. This Ghost-type Hoopa is a strong Pokémon to take into raids against Psychic-types.

4 – Origin Forme Giratina

Giratina in Pokémon GO. Credit: NianticOrigin Forme Giratina is the rare Pokémon that is a powerhouse in both raids and GO Battle League. This Ghost-Dragon-type Legendary is a fearsome attacker with options for fast-charging moves like Ominous Wind as well as heavy hitters like Shadow Ball.

3 – Chandelure

Chandelure is a dual Ghost/Fire-type that ranks high when it comes to damage output for both typings. We are about to get a Litwick Community Day as well, so my advice is to grind the hell out of that event and build up enough Candy XL to max out two Chandelures for both purposes.

2 – Mega Banette

New release alert! Mega Banette arrives in Pokémon GO in time for the Halloween event. This pure Ghost-type is going to be a heavy hitter, with only one Pokémon outclassing it.

1 – Mega Gengar

Mega Gengar is the hardest-hitting Ghost-type in the game. As a Ghost/Poison-type, Mega Gengar's DPS is off the charts but beware… it's a glass canon. It'll go down quickly, but it'll absolutely nuke while it is active.