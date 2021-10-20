Halloween Mischief Drifblim Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players
A special costumed version of Drifblim called "Halloween Mischief Drifblim" is now available to battle and catch in Tier Three raids in Pokémon GO during the current Halloween 2021 event. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this limited-edition Pokémon and perfect your catching strategy.
Top Halloween Mischief Drifblim Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Drifblim counters as such:
- Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Shadow Absol: Snarl, Payback
- Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play
- Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Zap Cannon
- Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Thunder
- Shadow Sharpedo: Bute, Crunch
- Shadow Magneton: Thunder Shock, Zap Cannon
- Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Mega Ampharos: Charge Beam, Zap Cannon
- Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Drifblim with efficiency in Pokémon GO.
- Rampardos; Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Zap Cannon
- Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Magnezone: Charge Beam, Wild charge
- Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Luxray: Spark, Wild charge
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam
- Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunder
- Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Drifblim can be defeated by solo trainers in Pokémon GO. To pull this off on your own, though, you'll need to use the above counters and power them up as much as possible.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémom. However, even though this costumed version cannot be obtained through evolution, Drifblim counts as an evolved form that will yield more Candy when caught. My suggestion is to try to use Pinap Berries for the first few tries in order to multiply that Candy.
Shiny Odds
Halloween Mischief Drifblim can be Shiny in Pokémon GO. Its odds are unknown but likely boosted above the standard Shiny rate.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!