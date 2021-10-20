Halloween Mischief Drifblim Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players

A special costumed version of Drifblim called "Halloween Mischief Drifblim" is now available to battle and catch in Tier Three raids in Pokémon GO during the current Halloween 2021 event. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this limited-edition Pokémon and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Halloween Mischief Drifblim Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Drifblim counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Absol: Snarl, Payback

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Zap Cannon

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Thunder

Shadow Sharpedo: Bute, Crunch

Shadow Magneton: Thunder Shock, Zap Cannon

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Mega Ampharos: Charge Beam, Zap Cannon

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Drifblim with efficiency in Pokémon GO.

Rampardos; Smack Down, Rock Slide

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Zap Cannon

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Magnezone: Charge Beam, Wild charge

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Luxray: Spark, Wild charge

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunder

Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Drifblim can be defeated by solo trainers in Pokémon GO. To pull this off on your own, though, you'll need to use the above counters and power them up as much as possible.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémom. However, even though this costumed version cannot be obtained through evolution, Drifblim counts as an evolved form that will yield more Candy when caught. My suggestion is to try to use Pinap Berries for the first few tries in order to multiply that Candy.

Shiny Odds

Halloween Mischief Drifblim can be Shiny in Pokémon GO. Its odds are unknown but likely boosted above the standard Shiny rate.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!