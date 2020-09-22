Halo 3: ODST Has Launched Into The Master Chief Collection

343 Industries announced today that they have officially loaded up Halo 3: ODST into Halo: The Master Chief Collection. In what is arguably the best storyline from the entire run of Halo games produced by Bungie, you'll be serving with a specific group dropped into New Mombasa during the last big battle in the city, just before everything was turned to glass in Halo 2. This has been a fully remastered version of the game, including the main campaign and multiplayer. With all of the additions to the MCC, this feels very fitting we're getting it before Halo Infinite comes out sometime in 2021. The only story left to be added in this same manner is Halo: Reach, which we're sure is just around the corner. We have more info for you below along with a couple of videos showing off what they improved. Oh, and yes, you can still hear the original cast recordings featuring Nathan Fillion, Tricia Helfer, Adam Baldwin, and Alan Tudyk.

Play as an Orbital Drop Shock Trooper (ODST) and explore the war-ravaged streets of New Mombasa as you attempt to piece together the Covenant's motivations for invading the city. As an ODST you don't have the firepower or the overshields to go head-to-head with Elites, Brutes, and Hunters – so use stealth and hit-and-run tactics to eliminate threats and sneak behind enemy lines. That's not all though, as ODST Firefight is joining Halo: The Master Chief Collection for the first time with online matchmaking, dedicated servers, and new custom game modes! Grab some friends and hop into the fan-favorite mode as you take out wave after wave of Covenant invaders across 10 legacy maps. Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC comes equipped with new features, optimizations, and customizations built to take full advantage of the PC – and, Halo 3: ODST is no exception. New Mombasa is looking better than ever at 60 frames-per-second (or greater) with up to 4K UHD support. Players can fine-tune their experience with a vast array of PC-specific options, including but not limited to: Variable framerate

Native mouse/keyboard support

Fully rebindable controls

Support for ultra-wide displays and a variety of aspect ratios

Adjustable field-of-view

Updated texture/shadow quality