Halo Infinite Launches New Event With Cyber Showdown III

Halo Infinite has a new event live with new content and pass for you to unlock, as Cyber Showdown III is available right now.

Unlock CHIMERA armor-themed rewards through Match XP and challenges.

Event offers a Premium Operation Pass with durable and XP perks.

For 2,000 credits, unlock all Operation Pass tiers and a bonus item.

Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries have released a new event with new content for Halo Infinite, as players can dive into Cyber Showdown III. Ever since the team switched from doing a paid season of content to free seasons with different tiers to unlock, they have been doing a pretty awesome job of rolling out the new content. If you're a longtime Halo fan, these events and unlocks have got to be a treat for you to see new stuff mixed with a stroll down memory lane. This new event comes with 20 items to be unlocked for free, as well as the Emberbreak armor coating for those who choose to buy the Premium Operation Pass. We have the rundown of everything from their latest post of what you can expect, as well as the trailer, as the content is now live.

Halo Infinite – Cyber Showdown III

The Cyber Showdown III Operation Pass features 20 tiers of free customization rewards themed around the concept of the "viral machine," which visually translates to a dark cyberpunk take on the aesthetics of the CHIMERA armor—a twisted fusion of organic elements in digital form. You know the drill: play Halo Infinite, progress your Operation Pass with Match XP and Challenge completions, and you'll unlock new armor, coatings, weapon charms, and emblems and nameplates to enhance your customization. While Cyber Showdown III is themed around the CHIMERA armor core, the majority of the customization content is multi-use, meaning that you can equip helmets, visors, shoulders, and coatings across any armor core. Additional premium options for the Operation Pass include:

500 credits will make the Operation Pass durable (it will not expire), offers bonus XP during the Operation's live window, an extra Challenge slot while your pass is equipped, and comes with an exclusive customization item.

2,000 credits instantly unlocks all 20 tiers of the Operation Pass at purchase and includes the exclusive bonus customization item.

