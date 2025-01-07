Posted in: Games, Halo Infinite, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: halo, Halo Studios

Halo Infinite Launches New Operation: Brute Force

Halo Infinite has a brand new piece of content out right now with Operation: Brute Force, bringing a new way to do Capture The Flag

Halo Studios has launched the latest seasonal content for Halo Infinite today, as players can dive into Operation: Brute Force with some fresh options. The big additions to this are Castle Wars, which is a new take on Capture The Flag, as well as Action Sack, which will take you all teh way back to Halo 2. We have the dev notes below, and you can find more information about the season on the game's website.

Halo Infinite – Operation: Brute Force

Castle Wars

Capture the Flag has evolved! Masterful melee moves, and grand Grappleshot gambits will win the day in this epic 8v8 CTF mode. Take arms, throw hands, and raid the enemy castle, break through their defenses, and soar through the air with the flag in hit-and-run strikes. Castle Wars will be available across eight new Forged maps.

Action Sack

Action Sack is a playlist that finds its origins all the way back in Halo 2, where weird 'n' wild warfare brings mayhem and madness in a myriad of modes! The Action Sack playlist is coming later in this Operation. Look for more details soon!

Halo Infinite Operation Pass & Dominar Armor Set

Command. Control. Become a blunt instrument to seize the initiative and break your enemies. The Brute-inspired Dominar armor set is available in the free 20-tier Operation Pass, along with the Wild Slant armor coating and Banished Morale Improver weapon charm. Upgrade to the Premium Pass to acquire the Vicious Hydra weapon model for the MLRS-2 Hydra and Glorious Ichor weapon coating. Additional premium options for the Operation Pass include:

500 credits will make the Operation Pass durable (it will not expire), offers bonus XP during the Operation's live window, an extra Challenge slot while your pass is equipped, and comes with an exclusive customization item.

2,000 credits instantly unlocks all 20 tiers of the Operation Pass at purchase and includes the exclusive bonus customization item.

The Exchange

Play matches and complete weekly challenges to earn Spartan Points which you can spend in The Exchange. In Operation: Brute Force, you will find a number of customization items to enhance your MIRAGE IIC armor aesthetics.

