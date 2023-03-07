Halo Infinite Season 3: Echoes Within Launches Today Halo Infinite has officially launched a brand new season today as you can jump into Season 3: Echoes Within right now.

343 Industries has released a brand new season for Halo Infinite today, as Season 3: Echoes Within officially launched today. As you might expect with a major season launch, you got a number of new things, which includes three new maps, new gear, a new mode, a new weapon, and an entirely new battle pass to wind through. We got the notes and trailer below, and you can get the finer details of the new season at Halo Waypoint.

New Maps : Three new maps join the rotation, including arena maps Cliffhanger (ONI research site) and Chasm (Zeta Halo substructure), and Big Team Battle map Oasis (rekindled creation engines).

: Three new maps join the rotation, including arena maps Cliffhanger (ONI research site) and Chasm (Zeta Halo substructure), and Big Team Battle map Oasis (rekindled creation engines). New Weapon – Bandit Rifle : Halo Infinite's first new weapon has arrived! Designed to reward accuracy and precision, the semi-automatic M392 Bandit rifle is perfect for mid-ranged encounters. Touting formidable stopping power fit only for a super-soldier, the Bandit Rifle is at its deadliest with well-timed and well-placed shots.

: Halo Infinite's first new weapon has arrived! Designed to reward accuracy and precision, the semi-automatic M392 Bandit rifle is perfect for mid-ranged encounters. Touting formidable stopping power fit only for a super-soldier, the Bandit Rifle is at its deadliest with well-timed and well-placed shots. New Equipment – Shroud Screen : The Shroud Screen is the first new equipment item in Halo Infinite and features a hand-held launcher that enables a player to aim and fire an opaque, spherical shroud. While projectiles can still pierce the shroud, players outside it can't see through the veil and vice versa. In addition, players inside the shroud are concealed from their opponents' motion sensors. Tactical positioning, map knowledge and timing will be key to gaining an edge over your enemies with the Shroud Screen.

: The Shroud Screen is the first new equipment item in Halo Infinite and features a hand-held launcher that enables a player to aim and fire an opaque, spherical shroud. While projectiles can still pierce the shroud, players outside it can't see through the veil and vice versa. In addition, players inside the shroud are concealed from their opponents' motion sensors. Tactical positioning, map knowledge and timing will be key to gaining an edge over your enemies with the Shroud Screen. New Mode – Escalation Slayer : Inspired by the beloved classic "gun game" mode, Escalation Slayer comes to Halo Infinite as an all-new arena game mode! Available as both a team-based and FFA variant, Escalation Slayer requires players to eliminate their opponents to progress through a wide range of armaments. With each kill comes a new weapon before culminating in the final challenge to win, eliminating an enemy player with the Oddball.

: Inspired by the beloved classic "gun game" mode, Escalation Slayer comes to Halo Infinite as an all-new arena game mode! Available as both a team-based and FFA variant, Escalation Slayer requires players to eliminate their opponents to progress through a wide range of armaments. With each kill comes a new weapon before culminating in the final challenge to win, eliminating an enemy player with the Oddball. 100-Tier Battle Pass: Purchase the Echoes Within Premium Battle Pass to instantly unlock the Redsteel Splinter Legendary Armor Coating for all available Cores! Featuring over 100 tiers of rewards, including 1,000 Halo Credits, the Echoes Within Premium Battle Pass also offers players a fourth challenge slot and bonus XP throughout Season 3.