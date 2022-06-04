Hammer Of Virtue Will Arrive On PC & PS5 In Late 2022
No Pest Productions and PlayWay revealed their next game, Hammer Of Virtue, will be coming to PS5 and PC later this year. In what is probably one of the top ridiculous premises we've gotten for 2022, you'll be playing in the future where terrorist organizations have devised the foolproof plan of sending cybernetic animals to destroy everything in sight. So what do we do to protect ourselves? Create our own cyberized animals to fight them. …This is basically Beast Wars, only weirder. You can check out the trailer to this game down below as we now wait for an official release date.
Drop into a futuristic world where terrorist organizations deploy cybernetically-enhanced, armored animals to reap chaos. Faced with such threatening foes, the Unified Realm elects to fight metal with metal and restore order through aggressive extermination tactics. Enter the battlefield as the Unified Realm's greatest hope of victory, a melee soldier armed with a powerful hammer and tough-as-nails armor, then deliver crushing blows against enemies one hammer strike at a time.
Fight through more than 20 stages featuring legions of enemies and fully destructible environments. Master a skill-based action combat system with directional blocking and attack systems that require reading each enemy's movements. Send sword-wielding monkeys flying with brutal uppercuts, smash robotic raptors into abandoned buildings, and create carnage in a challenging, physics sandbox ripe for emergent gameplay opportunities.
The sword might be mightier than the pen, but in Hammer of Virtue, a super-powerful hammer puts them both to shame. Develop a deep understanding of a rewarding combat system to sow chaos during each encounter. Utilize destructible environments and over-the-top ragdoll physics to bowl enemy animals into one another and topple trees on unsuspecting armored bears. Time high and low blocks before unleashing counterattacks that bring even the mightiest of foes to their knees.