Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hamster Talk, LINE Games

Hamster Talk Releases New Demo Ahead of Steam Next Fest

You can play a free demo of the idle social game Hamster Talk on Steam, as the game will be a part of Steam Next Fest this week

Article Summary Hamster Talk demo now available free on Steam during Steam Next Fest from Feb 23 to Mar 2.

Care for over 90 adorable hamsters, feeding, petting, and decorating their desktop paradise.

Enjoy idle gameplay while hamsters roam, play, and interact on your screen as you work.

Meet and chat with other players worldwide in the social Plaza feature for casual connections.

Indie game developer and publisher Line Games has released a free demo for the game Hamster Talk ahead of Steam Next Fest. If you haven't seen the title yet, this is an idle social game where you talk to the hamsters on your desktop while you work and do other stuff, even take part in several activities. You can try the game out right now with the demo, as it will run throughout the event happening from February 23 until March 2.

Hamster Talk

Hamster Talk is a cute, fluffy idler where you can build your own hamster paradise that lives right on your desktop screen! Make friends with 90+ different hamsters and bring them into your desktop dwelling, give them lots of pets, and feed them all sorts of food to show them your affection! However, as you get busy, your hamsters are totally cool with doing their own thing, playing with various items, and wandering around your screen. As your settlement develops and you earn more passive income, set up automations that will make your life even easier, and decorate your village to suit your personal style. The possibilities are endless! Beyond single-player, you can join the Plaza, a lobby where hamster caretakers from around the world can stop in to chat and meet someone new!

An Idle Game That Fits Naturally Into Your Day – It's okay to step away or focus on something else. Your hamsters continue their daily routines on their own, quietly playing and living right on your screen.

It's okay to step away or focus on something else. Your hamsters continue their daily routines on their own, quietly playing and living right on your screen. Spend Time With Adorable Hamsters – Different hamsters wander across your screen, playing with various items and showing charming reactions to a touch. Pet them, feed them, and keep their space clean to discover their happy moments and affectionate behaviors.

Different hamsters wander across your screen, playing with various items and showing charming reactions to a touch. Pet them, feed them, and keep their space clean to discover their happy moments and affectionate behaviors. Chat With Players From Around The World – Visit the Plaza, a shared space where players from around the world gather to chat freely. Say hello, exchange small talk, and enjoy light social interactions as you meet new people along the way.

Visit the Plaza, a shared space where players from around the world gather to chat freely. Say hello, exchange small talk, and enjoy light social interactions as you meet new people along the way. Create A Hamster Town In Your Own Style – Decorate and arrange your hamster town to reflect your personal taste. When interactive decorations are placed, hamsters interact with them and move around in their own unique ways.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!