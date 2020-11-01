Hardspace: Shipbreaker Gets A Halloween Event With Ghost Ships

Focus Home Interactive and Blackbird Interactive have added their own Halloween event to Hardspace: Shipbreaker this week. The game may still be in early access, but it's not stopping the team from giving you a bit of a fright as they introduce The Haunted Frontier update into the game. You'll be dealing with a whole new set of perils and challenges as you'll be making your way around to ghost ships out in the middle of nowhere. Which you'll have to explore and scavenge from without meeting your own end. The update also includes a ton of bug fixes, stickers to collect, and quality of life upgrades for the game to help make things a little smoother. You can read more about it here with pics and the trailer.

Ghost Ships are eerie, evacuated, and empty ships that have been mysteriously drifting through space. Any ship previously released in Hardspace: Shipbreaker can be a Ghost Ship, bringing a new layer of diversity among the wrecked vessels players can salvage. Located within these wreckages are AI Nodes, which must be found and destroyed before the objects they are attached to are placed into a processor or barge. As players dispose of the nodes, the ship's condition will worsen: lights will malfunction, the air can be sucked out of a room, or the worst part, spooky music begins to play! Collect stickers to customize your cutting tool! Players can now display hard-earned achievements on their cutting tool with stickers! Completing certain tasks and reaching lifetime goals will unlock these new badges of honor that you can carry with you on your salvage trips.