Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announced 1920s Content

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has announced new content tying into the Fantastic Beasts portion of the Wizarding World. While most of the game's content has focused on the present-day happenings, with the narrative taking place after the novels, players will soon see Foundables from another era in the game. Let's dive into the details.

So far, here's a breakdown of what we know is coming.

This new aspect of the game is called the 1920s Wizarding World Convergences and they "will provide you with new events and new content from a completely different point in time."

The new content includes a new Registry family, 1920s Wizarding World with three new Registry pages: Newt's Menagerie, Circus Arcanus, and Paris Street.

There are four Foundables per page featuring characters and fantastic beasts.

The Convergences will "feature unique Portmanteaus that provide a window into the past through AR experiences." This aspect has had mixed reactions among Harry Potter: Wizards Unite fans, as the events will be short… meaning that the number of Portkeys that can be reasonably earned from Portmanteaus may be limited. Let's wait to judge, though.

Here's what Niantic had to say about this new Harry Potter: Wizards Unite feature:

Want to explore secrets hidden from the Muggle world? Hop into Newt's Suitcase and see what quirky beasts lie inside. Intrigued about the magical government of the United States? Take a look around the MACUSA lobby. Feeling curious and want to see the most unique performances? Visit the Circus Arcanus and witness the fabled magical circus. Once you have collected five Wrackspurts from these Portkeys, you will be rewarded with a 1920s Encounter.

"Rewarded with an Encounter" is an interesting phrase here. Normally, Fragments are just given without an encounter after collecting Wackspurts from Portkeys. This seems to suggest that these Portkeys will then lead to an actual interaction with a Foundable the way we'd see one on the map. This seems modeled after Pokémon GO's Research encounters.

Unlike other Portmanteaus in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, there will be a limit on these. The post goes on to say:

To unlock a 1920s Portkey Portmanteau, insert a Key before the timer runs out. Any 1920s Portkey Portmanteau without a Key in it will disappear shortly after the 1920s Wizarding World Convergence ends. Once opened, you'll be rewarded with an exclusive 1920s Wizarding World Encounter and other valuable rewards!

The first 1920s Wizarding World Convergence is will run from August 7th at 12:01 AM to August 8th at 11:59 PM local time.