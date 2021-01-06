Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces January 2021 Events

Niantic has announced the full schedule of January 2021 events in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. This month will include two Brilliant Events as per usual, the second Adversaries event, a Community Day, and a birthday celebration for everyone's favorite Potions Professor. Sorry, Slughorn. Let's get into it.

The full slate of January 2021 events, announced on the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite community forum, include:

Snape's Birthday: All day Saturday, January 9 from 12:01 a.m.–11:59 p.m. local time Surprise your Potions Master and celebrate Snape's birthday!

I saw Niantic partner Orange Wizard, who is responsible for many of the event graphics shared within the community, comment that the full details on this event will be released very soon, so keep an eye out.

Triwizarding Secrets Brilliant Event Part 1: Tuesday, January 12 at 11 a.m. PT–Tuesday, January 19 at 11 a.m. PT Help return Brilliant Foundables from the Brilliant Great Hall including the Goblet of Fire and Mad-Eye Moody's Eye

Did YOU put your name in the Goblet of Fiyah!? The fourth book of J. K. Rowling's series gets some love with a Triwizard Tournament-focused Brilliant Event. The events are always the highlight of the month for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, as they always deliver the best mix of nostalgia and pushing the game's narrative forward.

January Adversaries Event: Tuesday, January 19 at 11 a.m. PT–Friday, January 22 at 11 a.m. PT Refine your combat skills and prepare to go against the Ancient Hungarian Horntail. This seems, though, based on the dragon choice, to tie-in to the month's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire theme.

I love Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, so it hurts me to say this… but the first Adversaries event was a bust. Hopefully, Niantic can rebalance the Special Assignment here so these feel more like playing a game and less like working a job in which you can't wait to clock out.

January Community Day: All day Saturday, January 23 from 12:01 a.m.–11:59 p.m. local time Search for Platform 9 ¾ and catch the Hogwarts Express as you visit King's Cross Station.

Alternately, Niantic has done a great job recently of improving Community Days.

Triwizarding Secrets Brilliant Event Part 2: Tuesday, January 26 at 11 a.m. PT–Tuesday, February 2 at 11 a.m. PT Help return Brilliant Foundables from the Brilliant Prefects' Bathroom, including Moaning Myrtle and the Marauder's Map.

And finally, the Brilliant Event concludes with this second part which focuses on how Harry Potter was able to discover answers to his Triwizard Tournament task.