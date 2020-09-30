Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces October 2020 Events

Niantic has announced the full details for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite for the month of October 2020. This Dark Arts-themed month, themed perfectly for Halloween, will feature a Wizarding Weekend, two Community Days, and Two Brilliant Events.

In their announcement for the upcoming month of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite events, Niantic wrote "The Calamity appears to be behind a new surge of dark magic from Knockturn Alley, creating seeds of doubt and confusion within the Ministry. Pick up your wand to defend against these Dark Arts, and discover the meaning behind the Calamity's sinister turn." Here's the full slate of events that will tie into this creepy month.

October Wizarding Weekend: Friday, October 2nd at 11 AM Pacific to Monday, October 5th at 11 AM Pacific. This weekend will feature Dark Arts Foundables, including Thestrals and Tom Riddle… AKA, young Voldemort.

Darkness Rising Brilliant Event Part 1: Another two-part Brilliant Event following September's game-changing Battle of the Department of Mysteries, this week will feature Brilliant Foundables from Knockturn Alley, a place in the Wizarding World where dark witches and wizards frequent. Poachers and Snatchers will be featured.

September Makeup Community Day : This will run from Saturday, October 17th from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM local time. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite had to postpone this one last month, but now it's back, and it will feature Ministry Officials, Flocks of Interdepartmental Memos, and more Ministry Foundables.

October Community Day: The very next day, Sunday, October 18th from 12:01 AM – 11:59 PM, October's Community Day will feature "pranks and mischief" from Weasley's Wizarding Wheezes, the joke shop owned by the Weasley Twins, Fred and George.

Darkness Rising Brilliant Event Part 2: Finally, the month's Brilliant Event will conclude with this second week, from Tuesday, October 20th at 11 AM Pacific to Tuesday, October 27th at 11 AM Pacific. The month's theme will continue with a Registry page focusing on Borgin and Burkes, the store where Death Eaters shop. Dark Witches and Wizards will be featured Foundables.

Stay tuned for a full breakdown and guide of this Friday's Wizarding Weekend event for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players.