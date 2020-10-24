Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Darkness Unleashed Halloween Event Tasks

Niantic has announced a surprise Halloween Event taking place in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Not included in their announcement of the Darkness Unleashed Halloween Event, however, was the breakdown of the Special Assignment that will task players with returning Legends of Hogwarts Foundables. We have the full questline for this Special Assignment, including rewards, which you can read and prepare for ahead of the event.

The Halloween Event Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite include:

Defeat 25 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 10 Snowdrop

Use Exstimulo Potion (Any) 7 Times: 1 Baruffio's Brain Elixer

Place 7 Legends of Hogwarts Images in the Registry: 2 Silver Keys

Return 20 Foundables Guarded by Dementor Confoundables: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions

Return 20 Foundables Guarded by Boggart Confoundables: 10 Spel Energy

Return 10 Werewolf Foundables: 10 Spell Energy

Bonus Rewards: 200 Legends of Hogwarts XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 2 Spell Books, 1 Silver Key, 1 Brilliant Giant Black Spider from the Brilliant Knockturn Alley page

Niantic have gotten a lot of backlash recently from the difficulty of the Special Assignments lately in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. This one seems more doable than the previous Wizarding Weekend this year and, despite "event" being in the title, this is indeed structured more like a Wizarding Weekend than a full event due to its three-day time limit. This leaves little time to complete the Special Assignment, so here are some tips that may help you do so:

Prepare your Exstimulo Potions now. There's no requirement to battle in higher chambers, so you can pre-brew standard Exstimulo and sue them quickly in Wizarding Challenges or even while trying to return Foundables on the map.

Tonic for Trace Detection is a must here, as Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has been hit or miss with boosted Foundables. Have a few Tonics brewed to make sure you can get enough of the event-specific Foundabes to complete this Special Assignment.

The Darkness Unleashed Halloween Event will run in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite from October 30th at 11 AM until November 2nd at 11 AM.