Harry Potter: Wizards Unite December 2020 Community Day Details

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite December 2020 Community Day is happening this Saturday, December 12th from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM. This all-day event will focus on the Quidditch Pitch II with Foundables featuring iconic characters from J. K. Rowling's novels in their Quidditch garb, including Draco Malfoy and the world's latest Batman, Cedric Diggory. Read on for full details.

Niantic announced the full details for December 2020 Community Day on the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite community forum:

Special Assignments focused on returning Magical Games and Sports Foundables to the Quidditch Pitch II with rewards including Potions, Spell Books, Ingredients and DADA Books. Increased sightings of Quidditch Captain Marcus Flint, Madam Hooch, Slytherin Seeker Draco Malfoy and Quidditch Captain Cedric Diggory from the Quidditch Pitch II Registry page. Tonic for Trace Detection will reveal more Community Day Traces, only takes 1 hour to brew, and its Master Notes will reduce brew time by 50%. A special 1km Portmanteau that rewards Slytherin Quidditch Banner fragments. As a reminder, during the month of December, all visits to Inns and Greenhouses will grant players a Gift and all events will include Gifts as a reward!

Niantic partner Orange Wizard, known for his Harry Potter: Wizards Unite graphics, shared details for the Special Assignment that wizards and wizards will be tasked with completing during the December 2020 Community Day. The full questline is as follows:

Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Healing Potions

Use 7 Exstimulo Potions (Any): 1 Silver Key

Return 15 Quidditch Captain Marcus Flint: 1 Baruffio's Brain Elixir

Return 12 Madam Hooch: 4 Leaping Toadstool

Return 10 Slytherin Seeker Draco Malfoy: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions

Return 10 Quidditch Captain Cedric Diggory: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions

REWARDS: 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 3 Spell Books, 40 Coins, 200 XP, 20 Spell Energy, Gifts

Good luck out there on December Community Day, and don't miss the biggest Harry Potter: Wizards Unite news of the whole year which just surfaced yesterday: the upcoming arrival of Adversaries.