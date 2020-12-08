Niantic Announces "Adversaries" Feature In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The speculation has been confirmed. In what Niantic refers to as the "biggest feature release of the year" for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the mobile developer has announced the details for a new featured called Adversaries.

The Adversaries feature will be a new type of encounter for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players that will be found on the map or during Adversaries Events, a new form of event coming to the game. Entering into an Adversaries battle kicks off a chain of battles where wizards and witches fight multiple foes as they make their way to a final encounter.

Different Adversaries will be featured in monthly updates, but Niantic has confirmed appearances by the Basilisk, Fenrir greyback, Draco Malfoy, Bellatrix LeStrange, and more… and the artwork, as you can see below, includes Voldemort himself.

Elaborating on this new feature, Niantic wrote:

When you see the Adversaries icon, inspired by the Dark Mark, on the Map, simply tap on it to enter into battle, but make sure you're ready before engaging in combat. Adversary battles aren't for the faint of heart; while you regain health after defeating each opponent, if you lose at any point during the string of battles, or choose to exit during a fight, the chain is broken and the entire encounter is over. As you defeat individual villains as part of the chain of battles, you'll receive incremental rewards, culminating in a large cluster of rewards if you're successful in finishing off the final Adversary.

Rewards will include Wizarding XP, Challenge XP, a chance at Defense Against the Dark Arts Books and more. Also, when defeated, these Adversaries will drop something called "Fragments of Adversary Objects" which will seemingly work like Foundable fragments. They can be put on the new Adversaries Registry pages in the Challenges area of the main Registry.

Niantic continued with information on how Adversaries will be classified:

Adversaries fall into two classes: Feared and Lethal. Feared Adversaries can occur randomly on the Map or during Adversaries Events and include Foes such as Peter Pettigrew and Draco Malfoy, which have fewer, less-difficult enemies to defeat before reaching them. […] Lethal Adversaries include the likes of Dolores Umbridge and Bellatrix Lestrange and have a greater number of more challenging enemies to defeat before reaching them. […] Unlike Feared Adversaries, Lethal Adversaries can only initially be encountered during certain, special monthly Adversaries Events.

Lethal Adversaries won't be available at the launch of this new feature, but will rather gradually roll out. As more information comes out about Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and its growth with this exciting new feature, Bleeding Cool will be on deck to report. As for when these Adversaries will be added to the game… Niantic says their arrival is imminent.