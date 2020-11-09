Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Dumbledore's Army Part 1 Review

The Dumbledore's Army Brilliant Event Part 1 is wrapping up in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Did this Brilliant Event live up to Niantic's promise to keep improving these events based on fan response?

The Dumbledore's Army Brilliant Event Part 1 was a fun, rewarding, well-paced, smooth event for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. It improved upon October's events in many ways. For example, two different issues that came up in October: The Wizarding Weekend featured too many Foundables that were too difficult to return which made completing tasks prohibitive, while the Darkness Rising Brilliant Event (more the first part than the second) featured battle encounters which are a guaranteed return if you can defeat them, but take a lot of Spell Energy. The Dumbledore's Army Brilliant Event Part 1 was all focused on standard Foundables, but none of them were especially difficult to return, which made building the Event Registry Page less frustrating.

The Special Assignment, while somewhat challenging, was far more attainable. After two days of light to medium gameplay, I was able to complete the main Special Assignment and went on to finish the Bonus Assignment just a day or so later. This pace was far more rewarding because it allowed players to feel proud of their accomplishments but not as if they were an employee of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite rather than someone playing a game.

The story elements continue to get more and more engaging in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Any fan of the Harry Potter books would be smart to play this game because the storyline features the series' iconic characters in interesting, dynamic roles. The game also doesn't feel like it lacks stakes like some would expect from a tie-in story made to exist in the Harry Potter universe without making changes. No, the Wizards Unite story takes gutsy twists and turns, establishing major stakes in the Wizarding World. Not only should fans be excited about completing these improving events, but also for playing part in the engaging Harry Potter story.