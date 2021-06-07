Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Feared Wizards Event Begins Today

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has released details about their newest Adversaries Event, which begins today. These have historically just been called by their month, meaning that in the past this would have been June Adversaries Event 1. However, these battle-themed events are now getting names like Brilliant Events do. This one is titled the Feared Wizards Adversaries event and will include battles with four Death Eaters and one braggart. Let's get into the details.

The following details were announced over at the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:

Witches and Wizards, Prepare to face an array of Feared Witch and Wizard Adversaries! From June 7 at 11 a.m. PT – June 10 at 11 a.m. PT, keep an eye out for the following: Increased Adversary sightings of Draco Malfoy, Gilderoy Lockhart, Fenrir Greyback, Peter Pettigrew and Narcissa Malfoy. Increased spawns of Wit-Sharpening Potion ingredients, such as Armadillo Bile, Ginger Root, Ground Scarab Beetles and Newt Spleen. Master Notes will reduce all variants of Exstimulo and Wit-Sharpening Potions brew time by 25%. Increased Wizarding XP, Challenge Family XP and Energy Rewards from completing Wizarding Challenges.

This comes on the heels of the first part of the Unforgivable Truth Brilliant Event. This month is going to be packed with festivities in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Not only will Niantic host the normal events (one Community Day, two Adversaries Events, and a two-part narrative Brilliant Event), but they will also feature the second annual Anniversary Event which celebrates the 2019 launch of the game. There is no word yet on what the 2nd Anniversary Event will bring to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, but stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for reports. It seems that the Brilliant Events have been building to something big as Hermione investigates the possibility of a mole in the Ministry. Could the Anniversary Event play part in the climax of this current story arc?