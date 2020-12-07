Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Hogwarts For The Holidays Part 1 Review

The latest Brilliant Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Hogwarts for the Holidays Part 1, is wrapping up tomorrow. As this Christmas-themed event ends, kicking off the final month of Niantic's second year of this game continuing J. K. Rowling's iconic novels, let's take a look back on this Brilliant Event and see how it measured up to players' expectations.

The Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Narrative

The storyline in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has never been better. The previous Brilliant Events have seen Harry Potter himself take on a more prominent role in the narrative as he begins to find himself able to manipulate the Calamity. Now, this Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event has a "came before the storm" feeling. It brings up all of the warm feelings that the holiday portions of the Harry Potter novels by Rowling did, while also pressing forward with the Unforgivables storyline introduced in last month's Dumbledore's Army Brilliant Event. With the new Adversaries feature set to feature dark wizards and witches, including Voldemort, it seems like we are on the precipice of something big.

It remains impressive how Niantic's team manages to tie this ongoing storyline back to the original books. Essentially, they're juggling four major aspects: keeping the storyline engaging, tying the storyline into the Brilliant Foundables in order to make a beautiful Registry page, keeping the Calamity focused on previously established events from the books, and creating fun Special Assignments that guides the reader through all of it. The recent events have seen Niantic rise to the occasion in a major way.

The Special Assignment

While slightly more challenging than the Dumbledore's Army Special Assignments, this one was fun for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players. It certain took a couple of grind sessions to complete, but Niantic has done a good job tweaking these questlines based on player feedback.

Overall, the Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event Part One continued Niantic's string of improving Harry Potter: Wizards Unite as both a game and an ongoing story.