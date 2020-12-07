Is Voldemort Coming To Harry Potter: Wizards Unite?

Voldemort is dead… right? Harry Potter: Wizards Unite from Niantic, known for their historic smash hit Pokémon GO, continues J. K. Rowling's novels. In the game, the player teams up with an older Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and more to help the Ministry of Magic take on a major magical problem known as the Calamity. The Calamity is an event of unknown origin that makes creatures, people, and events from the past of the Wizarding World (known as Foundables) appear in the Muggle world. It is on the player to return these fragments of memories to where they originated. The game has twice-monthly Brilliant Events that continue the narrative and recent months have shown major development in the story. Recent Brilliant Events have introduced a mysterious cabal of dark wizards and witches known as the Unforgivables and now, Niantic has teased a new feature called "Adversaries" that teases encounters with iconic foes from Harry Potter novels and movies including Draco Malfoy, Bellatrix Lestrange, and Voldemort himself.

In an exciting new video, Niantic shared images of Harry Potter villains including Fenrir Greyback, Gilderoy Lockhart, Wormtail, Narcissa Malfoy, the Basilisk, Draco Malfoy, Barty Crouch Jr., Lucious Malfoy, Dolores Umbridge, Bellatrix Lestrange, and Voldemort himself followed by the text "Ready your wands. Prepare to duel the Wizarding World's most iconic foes." The video, titled "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite | Adversaries Coming Soon!" seems to mark the biggest change in the game since the addition of the Knight Bus as part of the pandemic bonuses.

It is likely that Voldemort, as true resurrection is impossible in the Wizarding World, will appear in the game as part of the Calamity. Perhaps creating a dangerous Voldemort Foundable is the goal of the Unforgivable, as a way to, instead of resurrecting Voldemort, take Voldemort from the past and put him in the present. However, it plays out, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is more interesting than ever. Something tells me this next Brilliant Event is one that players new and hardcore alike will not want to miss!