Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Hogwarts For The Holidays Part 2 Details

Even though we're in the middle of the very first Adversaries Event, which tasks wizards and witches with taking on Wizarding World foes Fenrir Greyback and Draco Malfoy, Niantic is looking ahead. The mobile game developer has announced details for the next Brilliant Event, which will be the final of 2020. Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event Part 2 will focus on Brilliant Foundables from the Moving Staircase II registry and will take place from Tuesday, December 22nd at 11 AM Pacific to Tuesday, December 29th at 11 AM Pacific.

The Brilliant Foundables featured during the Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event Part 2 in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite can be found in these locations:

Brilliant Mrs. Norris can be earned through Wizarding Challenges

Brilliant Grey Lady must be unlocked from Brilliant Portkeys

Brilliant Nearly Headless Nick must also be obtained from Brilliant Portkeys

Brilliant Rowena Ravenclaw Portrait can be found as an Encounter on the map

Brilliant Godric Gryffindor Portrait can also be found as a map Encounter

As with the first part of this Brilliant Event, there will be two kinds of Brilliant Portkeys featured. Each of these will introduce a new environment, including the Gryffindor and Ravenclaw Common Rooms.

Also mirroring the first part of the Hogwarts for the Holidays event is a second way to attain the Brilliant Portkey Foundables. Both the Brilliant Grey Lady and Brilliant Nearly Headless Nick will be featured as rewards of the Bonus Assignment. Three of each Fragment will be given, which will be enough to complete them on the Brilliant Registry page if you're unable to get out and unlock the Portkey Portmanteaus.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool early this week for a full breakdown of the tasks and rewards for the Special Assignment that will be part of the Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event Part 2 in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Ahead of the event's launch, we will have a full breakdown of the Special Assignment's questline to help our fellow witches and wizards prepare for this holiday-themed Brilliant Event.