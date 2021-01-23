Harry Potter: Wizards Unite January 2021 Community Day Details

Today is the very first Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Community Day of 2021. January Community Day is set to focus on an aspect of the beloved book series with which fans will be quite familiar: Platform 9 3/4 from the King's Cross Station. Relive the memories and ride Hogwarts Express once again in this all-day event.

The full details for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's January Community Day include:

Extended time! Originally announced to run on January 23rd from 12:01 AM through 11:59 PM, it will now continue through January 24th at 12:00 PM. This continues alterations made to this week's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite gameplay that saw Niantic abruptly cut the length of their January 2021 Adversaries event in order to ensure it wouldn't overlap with Community Day.

A Special Assignment that tasks wizards and witches with returning Wonders of the Wizarding World Foundables to King's Cross Station. Rewards include Potions, Spell Books, Ingredients, and DADA Books.

Community Day Foundables include: Giants Helm, Baby Mandrake, and Foe Glass Foundables from the King's Cross Station Registry page.

Challenge Foundabes: Players are guaranteed Hogwarts Express dropping from Wonders of the Wizarding World runestones.

Bonus: Tonic for Trace Detection will only take one hour to brew with Master Notes reducing that brew time by 50 percent. Don't forget to claim your free gift in the shop, too, which will give you the ingredients to brew a Tonic as well as a Spell Energy boost.

Portekeys: 1KM Portkeys will reward Community Day Foundables.

While the scheduling oddities of this week's Adversaries and Community Day might have shaken things up, it's certainly nice to see a longer Community Day. Unlike Pokémon GO, the Community Days of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite are task-based, so the extra time will help players get the Special Assignment done. Good luck out there!