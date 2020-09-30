Harry Potter: Wizards Unite October Wizarding Weekend Details

Yesterday, Niantic announced their full slate for October 2020 events in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The Halloween-themed month will include two Brilliant Events featuring Dark Wizards and Witches, two Community Days, and a Wizarding Weekend. The Wizarding Weekend is scheduled to debut this Friday, October 2nd at 11 AM Pacific time. It will run until Monday, October 5th at 11 AM Pacific. While last Wizarding Weekend focused on Magizoology Foundables, this October weekend event will match the month's theme by featuring Dark Arts Foundables.

Here's what can be expected from the October 2020 Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Wizarding Weekend:

Special Assignments that task players with returning Dark Arts Foundables. Rewards will include Potions, Spell Books, Runestones, Spell Energy, a Silver Key, and Defense Against the Dark Arts Books. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a full guide breaking down this Wizarding Weekend's questline and rewards.

Increased Foundables on the map: Magick Moste Evile, Thestral, Portrait of Voldemort, Percival Graves, and Tom Riddle. These will also be boosted when using Tonic for Trace Detection.

Dark Arts Runestones will be available to earn through returning Traces.

There has also been information confirmed about this Voldemort-themed event through Niantic's sponsored partners. The popular graphic designer Orange Wizard confirmed that the following features would be active for the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Wizarding Weekend:

A complimentary gift in the in-game shop featuring a Level 1 Dark Arts Runestone, 50 Spell Energy, and Potion ingredients.

Notably, competing (and winning) in Wizarding Challenges in the Forest Chamber IV or above will offer a guaranteed Exploration Foundable Fragment. These Foundable Fragments include the Magic is Might State or the Tom Riddle Sr.'s Gravestone, which is rather perfect for the spooky season.

It will be interesting to see if Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will lose its currently active pandemic bonuses before the event, as Niantic is removing some of these bonuses from their other game, Pokémon GO. Stay tuned for reports.