Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Recreates The Horcrux Hunt

When Niantic Labs first announced their October 2021 slate of content for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, their schedule ended before the final week of the month. That led many, including me, to believe that we were in for a surprise Halloween event. Now, Niantic has updated the October 2021 schedule blog entry with information regarding events happening in the final week of the month. Let's get into the details.

Niantic posted the following over at the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:

October Spotlight Event: 25 October 11:00 a.m. PT – 28 October 11:00 a.m. PT A surge of Severe and Dark Arts themed Traces are expected to appear on the map.

This is pretty much what I expected for the Halloween event. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite doesn't go all out like Pokémon GO does for Halloween, but you can surely expect some Dark Arts-themed content. Now, I will say that Niantic did it better in 2020 with two major Dark Arts-themed Brilliant Events during the month that really leaned into the spooky vibe. However, it seems that with the Brilliant Events cycling through the books in order as Hermione and Harry attempt to reinvigorate Ron's memory, an event like that just didn't fit. This does seem fun, though!

We're also getting another Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event which recreates the search for Voldemort's Horcruxes from the final book in the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. It isn't clear if this will be an Adversaries event, if Horcruxes will be a new in-game mechanic, or if the Horcruxes will simply be treated like Foundables. Niantic writes:

Hunt for Horcruxes Event: 29 October 11 a.m. PT to 1 November 11 a.m PT The Calamity descends into Darkness, manifesting memories of Voldemort's Horcruxes. Relive the hunt to find and destroy them.

As more information comes in regarding this upcoming event, you can stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for information.