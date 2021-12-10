Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Resumes Schedule With Voldemort Event

The original December 2021 schedule for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite? Wipe the slate clean. Niantic has now announced an updated schedule, including a Bellatrix Lestrange Lethal Adversaries event that is live right now followed by a Voldemort Lethal Adversaries event, likely the last Adversaries event ever, starting tomorrow. Let's get into the details of this event as well as the rest of the game's December 2021 schedule.

Here are the details of updated Harry Potter: Wizards Unite events:

Bellatrix Lestrange Lethal Adversaries Launch: 8 December Lethal Bellatrix Lestrange Adversaries are here to give you a lesson on the Unforgivable Curses. Fend off these fiends now! Voldemort Lethal Adversaries Launch: 10 December Adversaries resembling the Dark Lord Voldemort have been sighted all over the world. Use extreme caution as you fend off these lethal foes.

As speculated above, this will likely be the climax and finale of Adversaries events. With the game set to close on January 31st, becoming unplayable, there will be no more Adversaries threatening the Wizarding World.

The Battle for Secrecy Brilliant Event Part 1: 17 December at 11 a.m. PT – 24 December at 11 a.m. PT Harry and Hermione attempt to restore the last of Ron's memories, all while trying to talk Constance out of revealing magic to Muggles. Can they convince her that the wizarding and Muggle worlds are best left separate? The Battle For Secrecy Brilliant Event Part 2: 24 December at 11 a.m. PT – 31 December at 11 a.m. PT The long-awaited Grim Fawley shows up as if on cue. Will he be willing and able to end the Calamity and reunite with his beloved wife? Or will outside forces get in the way?

The delayed schedule has changed in major ways. We now see the events stretch to the very end of the month, ending right before January begins… and we all know January will bring about the end of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. We also no longer see the two-part Hunt for the Horcruxes event on the schedule. Does this mean it's delayed? I'd say more likely canceled, considering it ties into the Deathly Hallows storyline on which the final Brilliant Event will be based. For now, though, this is all we know, as the final month of gameplay is January 2022… and that remains cloaked in mystery.