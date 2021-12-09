Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Rolls Out Game Update 2.20

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has rolled out Update 2.20. This update led to the delay of three known events thus far, including the Bellatrix Lestrange Lethal Adversaries Event, the December 1920s Convergence Event, and the Hunt for the Horcruxes Part One. These events, originally set for this past week, were delayed in order to clear the decks for this update.

The following information about the update as well as the game's impending doom was posted to the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:

Greetings SOS Task Force Members, The 2.20 update is rolling out. COMING SOON Niantic Social – a new feature that will allow you to communicate with your friends in-app. GENERAL Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will close on January 31, 2022. On December 13th, in-app purchases will be disabled and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will no longer be available on the app store.

Personally, this update is incredibly glitchy in its initial rollout and a cursory read of commentary by the game's fanbase on the forum shows that I'm not alone. Attempts to access my Daily Assignment crash the game, which is already operating quite slowly to begin with. Whatever the reason was that Niantic had to delay events to roll this out boggles the mind a bit considering that now even standard aspects of the game are rendered unplayable.

At this point, I'm a little less sad about the end of HPWU as I'm simply hoping that Niantic and WB Games are able to get it together in time to actually follow through with their intended ending. As is, the road to the conclusion has seen compelling narration, interesting gameplay, and a mixture of terrible glitches and horrific communication from the folks behind the game. The last couple of months of HPWU not only highlight what was so awesome about this game but unfortunately reinforce the reason it failed.