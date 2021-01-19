Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Triwizarding Secrets Part 1 Review

Triwizarding Secrets Brilliant Event Part 1 is wrapping up in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Let's take a look at 2021's first Brilliant Event to see what worked and what didn't.

What Worked in This Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Event

The Special Assignment: Overall, this aspect is what Niantic struggles to balance most in Wizards Unite events, but they did a great job here. Not too simple while also not prohibitive, this was a challenging but fun set of tasks.

The focus: The Triwizarding Tournament, one of the most thrilling aspects of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, was a terrific choice of focus for this Brilliant Event. One thing I'd mention here, though, that wasn't negative enough to go in the "What Didn't Work" category is that this first part of this two-part Brilliant Event didn't push the overarching story forward as much as other Brilliant Events. There must be some filler, though, as this is an ongoing game with no end in sight, and the interaction between Hermione and Constance about Viktor Krum was a nice bit of character writing.

What Didn't Work in This Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Event

The Brilliant Foundable choices: While the Registry Page isn't bad by any means, my one question would be regarding Barty Crouch Senior. Of all of the visually-driven elements from the Triwizarding Tournament that could've been used, Barty was an odd one. Part of the allure of the game is essentially putting together pieces of the Registry page like a puzzle in order to make a visually stunning image. This page features three characters, Krum who oozes personality, Fleur whose character and fashion design is eye-catching, and Barty who is sort of just standing there.

Overall

Overall, this was another brilliant Brilliant Event from Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. As we move into their second Adversaries Event tomorrow, hopefully Niantic will learn to model those off of these narratively-driven, fun Brilliant Events.