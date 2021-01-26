Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Triwizarding Secrets Part 2 Event Tasks

The Triwizarding Secrets Brilliant Event Part 2 goes live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite today. This event will focus on the Brilliant Prefects' Bathroom Registry Page, recreating the scene from Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire where Harry Potter, while Moaning Myrtle peeped at him from behind those ghostly spectacles, took the Golden Egg into the bath in order to hear the secret hint. Let's take a look at this event's Special Assignment's tasks and rewards to prepare players for this week of gameplay.

The Special Assignment for the Triwizarding Secrets Brilliant Event Part 2 in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite includes:

Page One

Collect 2 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Snowdrop

Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 2 Re'em Blood

Return 12 Brilliant Marauder's Map: 2 Strong Exstimulop Potions

Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two

Return 20 Foundables: 1 Dawdle Draught

Use Master Notes 6 Times: 4 xxx

Collect 6 Brilliant Triwizarding Runes: 1 Dark Detector

Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three

Earn 5000 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 1 Silver Key

Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 4 Runespoor Eggs

Return 15 Brilliant Moaning Myrtle: 3 Strong Exstimulo Potions: 4 Bitter Root

Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four

Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Traces: 1 Spell Book

Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Triwizarding Secrets Registry Page: 1 Spell Book

Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces by Returning Brilliant Traces: 1 Spell Book

Rewards: 1 Brilliant Rainbow Bath Taps, 50 Coins, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 30 Spell Energy

Then, those who complete this Special Assignment will unlock a Bonus Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Bonus Assignment

Complete 10 Wizarding Challenges with 3 or More Teammates: 2 Wit-Sharpening Potions

Return 45 Brilliant Traces: 1 Potent Exstimulo

Use 10 Exstimulo Potions (Any) in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Win in Your Highest Unlocked Chamber: 1 Silver Key

Cast 25 Great Spell Casts: 10 Spell Energy

Bonus Rewards: 1 Brilliant Mermaid Stained Glass, 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy