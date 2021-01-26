Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Triwizarding Secrets Part 2 Event Tasks

The Triwizarding Secrets Brilliant Event Part 2 goes live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite today. This event will focus on the Brilliant Prefects' Bathroom Registry Page, recreating the scene from Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire where Harry Potter, while Moaning Myrtle peeped at him from behind those ghostly spectacles, took the Golden Egg into the bath in order to hear the secret hint. Let's take a look at this event's Special Assignment's tasks and rewards to prepare players for this week of gameplay.
The Special Assignment for the Triwizarding Secrets Brilliant Event Part 2 in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite includes:
Page One
- Collect 2 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Snowdrop
- Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 2 Re'em Blood
- Return 12 Brilliant Marauder's Map: 2 Strong Exstimulop Potions
- Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Two
- Return 20 Foundables: 1 Dawdle Draught
- Use Master Notes 6 Times: 4 xxx
- Collect 6 Brilliant Triwizarding Runes: 1 Dark Detector
- Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Three
- Earn 5000 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 1 Silver Key
- Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 4 Runespoor Eggs
- Return 15 Brilliant Moaning Myrtle: 3 Strong Exstimulo Potions: 4 Bitter Root
- Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Four
- Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Traces: 1 Spell Book
- Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Triwizarding Secrets Registry Page: 1 Spell Book
- Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces by Returning Brilliant Traces: 1 Spell Book
- Rewards: 1 Brilliant Rainbow Bath Taps, 50 Coins, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 30 Spell Energy
Then, those who complete this Special Assignment will unlock a Bonus Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.
Bonus Assignment
- Complete 10 Wizarding Challenges with 3 or More Teammates: 2 Wit-Sharpening Potions
- Return 45 Brilliant Traces: 1 Potent Exstimulo
- Use 10 Exstimulo Potions (Any) in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book
- Win in Your Highest Unlocked Chamber: 1 Silver Key
- Cast 25 Great Spell Casts: 10 Spell Energy
- Bonus Rewards: 1 Brilliant Mermaid Stained Glass, 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy