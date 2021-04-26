Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Weasley Predicament Part 2 Review

The story of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is getting more and more interesting as the battle between Harry Potter and the Unforgivable reaches a boiling point. A Weasley Predicament Part 2, the most recent Brilliant Event in Niantic's hit game, continues the storyline focused on Ron's kidnapping. There is a lot of hype to give up to here. Was Harry Potter: Wizards Unite able to pay it off?

What worked in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event

The storyline: The recent developments in the game this month have been gripping. For those who love the books but are unfamiliar with the game, this is very much worth playing. While it is largely a collection game, you unlock pieces of dialogue as you go and essentially take part, along with Harry and Hermione, in building a story that takes place years after J. K. Rowling 's novels. Niantic has big shoes to fill here and this is an ambitious endeavor, but it strikes me often how well they capture the voices of these iconic characters.

's novels. Niantic has big shoes to fill here and this is an ambitious endeavor, but it strikes me often how well they capture the voices of these iconic characters. The pace: The way the kidnapping of Ron Weasley has taken place over the course of a month and a half of gameplay has made this feel like a true event within the world of the game.

The Special Assignment: The tasks were challenging but doable, with few annoyances… which is more than I can say for the Bonus Assignment.

What didn't work in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event

The Bonus Assignment: This was as tedious as they come, with tasks asking far too much of players. The tasks range from item drains to invitations to engage in tedious and repetitive actions. Overall, Niantic needs to continue to fine-tune these. It's nice to see unusual and unfamiliar tasks show up in the game's Brilliant Events, as it seems to confirm Niantic is tinkering with the structure of these assignments. However, this particular one was… not good.

Overall

Despite a tedious Bonus Assignment, this Brilliant Event was another example of why Niantic's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is underrated as both a game and a Wizarding World narrative.