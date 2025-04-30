Posted in: Games, Harvest Moon, Natsume, Video Games | Tagged: Harvest Moon: Skytree Village, Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley

Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley & Skytree Village Coming To Switch

Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley & Skytree Village will bring both of these 3DS titles over to the Nintendo Switch this July

Article Summary Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley & Skytree Village bundle launches on Nintendo Switch in July 2025.

Both games are remastered 3DS classics featuring updated visuals and all included DLC content.

Grow crops, raise animals, and fully customize terrain in your own magical valley or village.

Special physical edition includes soundtrack, stickers, poster, diorama, and more collectibles.

Natsume confirmed that will be doing a double release of two Harvest Moon titles for Nintendo Switch with Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley & Skytree Village. This two-in-one package brings together two of the series 3DS titles back to a Nintendo console, as you have the full version of both games cleaned up and modernized for the Switch. What's more, Numskull Games will also be creating a special edition with a physical copy, a soundtrack, stickers, a poster, a diaorama, and more. We have more details below as it will be released on July 3, 2025.

Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley

Originally released in 2014 for the Nintendo 3DS, The Lost Valley takes you on a journey to restore the missing seasons of a magical valley. After seeking shelter from a snowstorm, you awaken to find a mysterious Harvest Sprite buried in the snow. Together, you'll embark on a mission to return all four seasons, gathering help from villagers, Harvest Sprites, the Harvest Goddess, and even the King of the Underworld!

Grow crops and raise animals like cows, chickens, and sheep!

Unleash your creativity with 3D terrain customization—dig, build, and reshape the land!

Unlock the power of seven Harvest Sprites, the Harvest Goddess, and the Harvest God!

Build lasting relationships with the villagers, find love, marry, and start a family!

Enjoy extra outfits, buildings, crops, and characters with all DLC included!

Harvest Moon: Skytree Village

Launched in 2016 for the 3DS, Skytree Village immerses you in a once-thriving oasis now on the brink of collapse. The Harvest Goddess has lost her power, and the land is dry and desolate. It's up to you to restore the seven Skytrees to revive the Goddess and bring life back to the land.

Meet an array of quirky characters in a bustling town!

Customize your terrain to your heart's content!

Woo your favorite bachelor or bachelorette and start a family!

Discover new crops, flowers, and expanded fishing mechanics!

Engage in deeper fishing activities by expanding waterways and catching rare fish!

Unlock new cosmetic items and two additional characters with all DLC included!

