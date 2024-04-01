Posted in: Games, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Tabletop | Tagged: Frito Lay

Hasbro & Frito Lay Announced New "Game of Snacks" Promotion

Hasbro and Frito Lay have come together for an all-new promotion as the "Game Of Snacks" can be played with family snack packs.

Hasbro announced they have teamed up with snack maker Frito Lay for an all-new promotion, as you can now take part in the "Game of Snacks." This is a new interactive web game where you will go out and snag QR codes from the bags of Variety Packs (note the green promo on the box for a participating box) and scan them on your phone to play this snack-themed version of The Game Of Life. You'll scan codes until you complete a run through the game, at which point you'll be playing for $1k every day. You only qualify by reaching the end of the game board each day, so that's the hook to get you to buy more snack packs. We have more details about it below in case you decide to start playing.

Hasbro x Frito Lay – Game Of Snacks

Now through May 19, snack fans can play Frito-Lay Variety Packs' new interactive web game at FritoLayVarietyPacks.com/Hasbro or by scanning the QR code found inside participating multipacks. Players will choose an environment to open the virtual gameboard and then can move through the game in a car inspired by The Game Of Life, collecting Frito-Lay snacks on their way to the finish line. Once complete, players will have the chance to win a game chest worth $1,000 daily.

To play Frito-Lay Variety Packs' new interactive web game, participants can scan the QR code inside the box, and they'll choose an environment to open the virtual gameboard. Players can move through the game in a car inspired by The Game Of Life, collecting Frito-Lay snacks and looking for potential shortcuts to the finish line along the way.

Beginning now through May 19, players will have the chance to win a game chest worth $1,000 daily that includes Frito-Lay snacks, Hasbro games, and more.

