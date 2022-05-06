Hasbro & Nintendo Come Together For Monopoly Jr. Super Mario Edition

Hasbro has revealed a new partnership with Nintendo today as they have come together to release Monopoly Jr. Super Mario Edition. The two companies have worked together in the past on a few different titles from the long catalog of games they have in each other's libraries. The more recent ones that come to mind are the Mario Kart version of Monopoly, and the Super Mario version of Jenga. Both of which kind of turned the original concepts on their ear and presented both titles in different ways so that it felt like the original with a bit of a twist.

That same thing is happening here as you're getting a slightly tweaked version of the kid's edition of Monopoly. You're getting four iconic characters from the franchise to play as, while you run around the smaller board collecting properties as well as the famous gold coins. Right now the game is only available as an Amazon exclusive, which they're selling for roughly $22. No word yet as to whether or not they'll put it out into retail, but we can't imagine they'd hold back on releasing this one in box stores later this year for the holidays.

The Monopoly Junior game teams up with Super Mario characters and themes for action-packed excitement! In this Monopoly Junior: Super Mario Edition board game kids can imagine taking a fun adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom. They can choose to play as Mario, Peach, Yoshi, or Luigi, and move around the gameboard buying up properties and collecting coins. Players roll the power-up die to see if they get to press the Coin Sound Unit to hear the iconic coin sound from Super Mario, and to collect coins. This fun game for kids makes a great birthday or holiday gift for Super Mario fans and kids ages 5+.