Hasbro Releases Monopoly: The Super Mario Bros. Movie Would you like a special version of Monopoly featuring The Super Mario Bros. Movie? Good news! That exists now.

Hasbro and Nintendo have come together to release a special edition of Monopoly based on the Super Mario Bros. Movie. Officially being called Monopoly: The Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition Game, and as you have already correctly assumed, this version of the game is basically just here to promote the movie currently out in theaters (as of when we're writing this). One of the many marketing items to come out for the promotion of the film. In this specific version of the game, which has basically been shrunken down to the kid's version of the game, players get to put themselves in the role of battling Bowser to save the Mushroom Kingdom, as you will explore the world of the film. They have included six tokens for the game, each one representing characters and power-ups from the game and the film, including Toad's frying pan, a Super Mushroom, and Peach's crown. We got more info on this special version below as the game is available for $22 in several retail locations.

"Inspired by The Super Mario Bros. Movie, this action-packed Monopoly: The Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition board game lets kids and fans explore the Mushroom Kingdom, as they buy, sell, and trade locations from The Super Mario universe! Gold coins take the place of Monopoly cash in this race to see who can collect the most coins to win. Earn even more by owning matching Property sets. But beware of Bowser, who can swipe properties, steal coins, or send players to Jail! Discover Warp Pipe shortcuts and gather or lose coins with Question Blocks and Piranha Plants. Enjoy iconic Mario artwork, characters, and themes inspired by the film with the new Monopoly The Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition board game, available now at most major retailers including Amazon, Target and Walmart. "