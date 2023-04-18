Hasbro Reveals Monopoly Prizm: NBA Edition & Booster

Hasbro has released the new Monopoly Prizm: NBA Edition Game, along with a Booster Set of trading cards, both available at Target.

Hasbro has teamed up with Panini USA to bring a brand new edition of Monopoly Prizm, as they have released the NBA Edition with a Booster Cards set. The game is set up so that instead of buying properties and running real estate ventures, you'll attempt to take control of NBA games and collect bonus points when opponents land on them. You'll compare stats on your Panini cards to earn more points when they compete, especially in Playmaker and All-Star Contests, while also using cards to trade players or draft new ones. We have info on both of these sets below, as they were released on April 16th, with both of them being sold right now at Target.

Monopoly Prizm: NBA Edition

Collect. Trade. Compete. It's the Monopoly Prizm: NBA Edition game—with Monopoly Prizm cards! In this Panini NBA trading card version of the Monopoly game, players compete and earn points by revealing the NBA Player Ratings and Stats on the backs of their Panini cards. First, they'll use the Panini cards to draft their own team of 4 NBA players. Then, instead of buying Properties, players try to take control of NBA Games and collect bonus points when opponents land on them. To earn more points, players compare the stats on their Panini cards when they compete in Playmaker challenges and All-Star Contests. They can also use the Panini cards to trade NBA players or draft new ones. At the end of the game, the player with the most points wins! The Monopoly Prizm: NBA Edition game is available at Target. (Ages 8 years & up/Players: 2-4/$39.99)

Monopoly Prizm: 2022-23 NBA Trading Cards Booster Box

Collect, trade, and compete with the Monopoly Prizm: 2022-23 NBA Trading Cards Booster Box! This box includes 24 Panini Prizm NBA trading cards, designed for use with the Monopoly Prizm: NBA Edition game. Add these Prizm cards to the game to expand its draft pool with more NBA stars – or simply collect them. Look for randomly inserted Monopoly Prizm Parallels and ultra-rare Monopoly Money Black Prizm cards! If using the Panini Prizm cards in the Monopoly Prizm: NBA Edition game, players can draft and trade NBA players to build a team, and compete against opponents by revealing and comparing NBA Player Ratings and Stats. Searching for baller gifts for kids or collectors? (Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99)

