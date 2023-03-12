Arzopa Reveals Two New Portable Gaming Monitors There are two new portable gaming monitors from Arzopa as they cater specifically to gamers who are constantly on the go.

Arzopa has revealed two new portable gaming monitors, as players have a couple of options for a decent monitor on the go. The two new models are the A1 Gamut Mini 2K 13.3" and the G1 Game 15.6". The two designs have been catered to give you an option for a better quality experience while you travel or offer up a secondary display option for your laptop screen, which will give you a few new avenues to multitask. Both of them have been designed to be compact, lightweight, and easy to pack and store, with a vibrant image. We have more info on both of the new designs below.

The A1 Gamut Mini 2K 13.3" has excellent color contrast with a 60Hz refresh rate and 2560×1600 resolution. At only 1.41lb and a slim 0.3" profile, the A1 Gamut Mini 2K 13.3" monitor fits easily into any travel bag for work and on-the-go entertainment. It has a USB-C port that makes connecting devices such as a laptop, PC, Phone, PS4, XBOX ONE, Wii, Switch, and more, easy. There is also a mini-HDMI port to display business presentations, games, videos, streaming and photos.

2K Vivid Image

Ultra-slim and Magnetic Smart Case

Widely Compatible, Plug and Play

Extend Your Laptop /Phone Screen

The G1 Game 15.6" 144Hz offers an immersive experience with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and fluid gaming visuals. The monitor features an ultra-slim, light build for easy travel and is compatible with any device that supports a Thunderbolt 3, USB C, and/or HDMI input – including Steam Deck, Switch, Xbox, PS5, Laptop, PC, Mac, Raspberry Pi, Tablets, phones and more.

144Hz Fresh Rate Screen

1080P FHD Portable Monitor

100% sRGB & 178° IPS

Wide Compatibility

Lightweight & Super Slim

Quality Design and Smart Cover