Have A Nice Death Releases Final Trailer Before Launch Check out the final trailer for the upcoming game Have A Nice Death, before it officially is released on March 22nd.

Gearbox Publishing has released the third and final trailer today for Have A Nice Death before the game is released in a couple of weeks. This final trailer, put together by developer Magic Design Studios, shows off some of the tools of mass "death-struction" that you'll have at your disposal as you wind your way through the hallways of Death Inc. trying to get things back in order. It's amazing what kind of an arsenal you can come up with beyond just the normal scythe by your side, as they have given you one of the best post-mortal arsenals you'll find in a roguelike. If anything, you'll have a hard time deciding what to use on people as you go from department to department. Enjoy the latest trailer below as the game will be released for PC and consoles on March 22nd.

"Discover and explore the darkly charming, procedurally-generated departments of Death Inc., where you'll meet a diverse cast of memorable characters—like your affable pumpkin-headed assistant, Pump Quinn—who are always willing to share the latest office gossip. Sharpen your skills (and scythe) through fast-paced hack n' slash combat, utilizing over 30 unique weapons and spells you can find and upgrade to create devastating combinations. Since Death can't die, use what you've learned and earned to overcome the numerous minions and bosses in each department of Death Incorporated… over and over."

"A performance review after every run guarantees that you'll unlock interesting items and upgrades that will help you progress on your journey. Taking more power for yourself is a controversial move in Death Incorporated's company culture. For instance, adopting a Curse upgrade for yourself might result in the Labor Inspector granting your subordinates enhanced powers, or worse, raising the cost of koffee and other items that are vital to your work output."