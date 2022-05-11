Hearthstone: Battlegrounds – Lobby Legends Will Kick Off This Weekend

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed details of this weekend's latest Hearthstone: Battlegrounds esports event with Lobby Legends: Noblegarden. Yet another tournament that will be played entirely online, the organization will be running this one from Maty 13th-14th, bringing in 16 of the top players from around the world to compete for the top honors and a slice of the $50k prize pool. All 16 players will be divided across two lobbies with 3 matches per lobby on the first day, and then the top 8 will fight on day two to see who the top player is. You can read more about it below as it will be broadcast live on YouTube this weekend.

Queen Azshara and her Naga minions are flooding Lobby Legends: Noblegarden! With a new hero, minions, and keyword, the top 16 Battlegrounds players around the world will have to master Hearthstone's inaugural Battlegrounds Season, Rise of the Naga, in order to prove worthy of being the next Lobby Legends champion and securing their share of the $50,000 (USD) prize pool.

Day 1: All 16 players are divided into two separate lobbies, with each lobby completing three matches on Day 1. Following each match, players will be awarded points based on finish, with 7 points going to 1st place, 6 for 2nd, decreasing to 0 for 8th place. At the end of the matches, the top four players from each lobby based on total points earned will advance to the Top 8.

Day 2: The Top 8 will compete in an ongoing Check format until a winner is crowned. Points will be earned each match the same as Day 1, but to win someone has to earn a minimum of 20 points and then secure a 1st place match victory. Only with both conditions met will a player be able to walk away from the second Battlegrounds: Lobby Legends with the championship and $10,000 in prizing.