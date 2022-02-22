Hearthstone Grandmasters 2022 Starts This Weekend

Blizzard Entertainment has laid out the details of the Hearthstone Grandmasters 2022, which will be kicking off this weekend. Last December, organizers revealed that they were dumping the system they'd been using previously. This tournament will be the final regular season with a Top 48 from the Americas, Europe, and APAC competing against each other in this format. This season will instead move into holding three individual weekend tournaments where you'll need to earn points to make the playoffs. Players will have to fight in Conquest, Last Hero Standing, and a new format called Trio, with everyone competing for a slice of the $250k prize pool and regional invites to the 2022 World Championship. Here are the details from the organizers to the new format as you can check out the competition on YouTube starting February 25th.

Hearthstone Grandmasters Gameplay

Grandmasters is being retired in style, with an experimental new format! Joining Conquest and Last Hero Standing is the brand-new Trio. We are excited to see how the Trio format performs when played at the pro level and if well received then we'll consider how to possibly implement it in other Hearthstone Esports tournaments. Here's how the format works:

Hearthstone Esports team will create 5 unique groups of three classes each.

Groups may share one or two classes.

Players will choose one of the groups.

They'll submit three-deck lineups that include each class within their selected group.

Group selections will be private, without any knowledge of what other players have selected.

Matches will be best-of-five, with each winning deck becoming unavailable for the rest of the match.

Structure

During weeks 1-3, players will compete in a Weekly Dual Tournament format, starting each Thursday, to earn placement in the weekend Top 8 Stage. Players will receive points based on total number of wins each week, which will determine final standings before Playoffs.

All 16 players in each region will compete against each other off-broadcast in Dual Tournament Group play on Thursday.

On Friday, the 4 Decider Matches will be played to determine who joins the Top 8 per region, live on YouTube.

The Top 8 players compete in a single elimination tournament on Saturday, with the Top 4 advancing to Sunday.

Gameplay format changes every week: Week 1: Conquest Week 2: Trio Week 3: Last Hero Standing Playoffs: Conquest



Drops Return!

You can earn up to 4 total packs as you watch Grandmasters! On any of the above YouTube channels, watch two total hours to receive one pack and two more hours for your second. Time watched is cumulative within each of the two reward blocks, so even if you can't watch for the full four hours in one sitting your time will still count toward earning the Drops.