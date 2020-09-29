Hearthstone Is Throwing A Masquerade Ball Event

Hearthstone will be throwing a special event starting September 29th, as players will be able to attend the Scholomance Masquerade Ball. Blizzard cordially invites you to a special spooky ball where nothing is as it seems. Well, we're all wearing masks, so that's as far as that goes. However, The Tavern will undergo a makeover for the Masquerade Ball limited-time event. There will be weekly challenges with the chance to unlock new content including Tavern Brawls, the return of Dual-Class Arena, and a new Hearthstone Book of Heroes. We have the shorthand version from the devs below, or you can read the full blog here.

Battlegrounds New Minion Type – Elementals (September 29) Starting September 29, players will be able to recruit and wield the awesome power of Elementals in Battlegrounds! This Battlegrounds update will bring four new Heroes, 16 new minions, a new progression system, and a ratings reset. Dual-Class Arena Returns (September 29) All players will be given one free Arena ticket to celebrate the return of Dual-Class Arena! In the Masquerade Ball's Dual-Class Arena, you'll choose a Hero before choosing a Hero Power from a different class. Card offerings will be from both classes in addition to neutral cards. Mix and match for unique combos in Hearthstone but be warned: Dual-Class Arena is only playable during the Masquerade Ball event! Hearthstone Tavern Brawls Rise of the Zombeasts (September 29) – Create an undead army filled with Zombeasts as Deathstalker Rexxar and his discounted Hero Power. Let the hunt begin!

– Create an undead army filled with Zombeasts as Deathstalker Rexxar and his discounted Hero Power. Let the hunt begin! Masquerade Ball (October 7) – Everyone dons a costume at the Scholomance Academy Masquerade Ball! When a minion is played, it transforms into one that costs (2) more. When that minion dies, the original minion is revealed and rejoins the fight!

– Everyone dons a costume at the Scholomance Academy Masquerade Ball! When a minion is played, it transforms into one that costs (2) more. When that minion dies, the original minion is revealed and rejoins the fight! Boss Battle Royale (October 14) – Choose from 10 big bad bosses and fight! Classes are tied to corresponding bosses such as Cenarius for Druid, Rotwing for Hunter, and Lich Baz'hial for Mage. New Book Of heroes: Rexxar – Solo Experience (October 13) Journey with the one and only Champion of the Horde, Rexxar, in his quest for true heroism. Book of Heroes: Rexxar is the second chapter in Hearthstone's Book of Heroes and is completely free to all players. Defeating all 8 bosses in this linear adventure will reward 1 Hunter Pack.